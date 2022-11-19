Winterville Community Day aims to help families in need

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the East is donating their time to do mission work in their community.

Mount Shiloh Church will be having a community dinner give away with clothes and a food bag for those in attendance.

“It is Winterville Community Day, so this is a special occasion for us as a church body to do mission work in our community” Reverend Cathy Harper said.

The event will take place November 19th from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at 230 Boyd Street in Winterville.

