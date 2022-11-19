Maury correctional offender dies in apparent suicide, NCDPS says

Bradley Chavis, 33
Bradley Chavis, 33(NCDPS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MAURY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was found dead inside of an Eastern Carolina prison Friday night according to The Department of Public Safety.

Bradley Chavis, 33, was found unresponsive around 6:45 p.m. and after the prison’s first responders attempted to perform lifesaving measures, he was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m.

Law enforcement and The Department of Public Safety are conducting separate investigations into what officials say is an apparent suicide.

Chavis was admitted to prison on November 17, 2021, in New Hanover and Caldwell counties for convictions of assault, speeding to elude arrest, and drug possession.

He was scheduled to be released March 6, 2023.

