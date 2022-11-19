Man found dead after vehicle catches fire

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man was killed after a car crash early Sunday morning.

The Rocky Mount Police department says they responded to a car crash in the 11000 block of Highway 97E.

Robby Griffin, 46 was traveling westbound on Highway 97E when ran his car off the right side of the road and collided with a tree.

Officers say the vehicle was on fire when they arrived on scene.

Griffin was found dead inside of the car after the Rocky Mount Fire Department worked to extinguish the vehicle fire.

The Traffic Unit continues to investigate this fatal motor vehicle collision.

Anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards

