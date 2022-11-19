Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard.

The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.

Every year there is a float contest, and this year, 15,000 spectators got to see over 125 floats competing to be the best. There were two categories that floats could be judged under: professional and amateur.

The entirety of the parade was broadcasted on channel 7. WITN & WITN-2 MyTV have been airing the parade for over 30 years.

If you missed it, don’t worry, it will be rebroadcast again throughout the holiday season.

