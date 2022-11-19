City leaders are driving up parking prices in 2023

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the holidays and the new year approach, new parking guidelines for one city are set to take place in the new year.

Earlier this year, city leaders rebooted the program, and now Uptown Greenville’s new parking program goes into effect January 1, 2023.

Greenville Public Information Officer Brock Letchworth said the city has two primary goals with the initiative.

“One, there’s less confusion and people have a better understanding of the parking situation in the city and the downtown area,” says Letchworth. “But secondly, we hope this will be better for the businesses in the area because we are providing because we are providing more opportunity for turnover. “

Under the new guidelines, surface parking lots will be free the first hour and cost .75 cents per hour after. As for street parking, it’s also free the first hour, but there is a 3-hour maximum. And drivers will be charged a dollar after the first hour.

Clay Vick commutes 15 miles to Greenville for work and comes to meet co-workers and family downtown weekly. He says that with any kind of change, people have to learn to adapt.

“It’s going to complicate it for a lot of people. I have no problem paying. I’m able to pay, uh, there’s other people that have have difficulty using an app on a phone or something like that or having the ability to pay,” said Vick.

Drivers can call (252) 329-4884 to pay for parking. However, Starlight Cafe owner, Tobias Boutilier, doesn’t believe Uptown is ready for full paid parking.

“There are still a lot of empty buildings, and we are still trying to build a business down here, get foot traffic down here, and on the other side of town, there’s still here parking,” said Boutilier. “I’m just worried that us not having it will deter people from coming to the Uptown District.”

The largest change comes for those that live and work in the district.

Currently, those people can lease a parking spot from the city for $66 a month or purchase an E-tag that allows access to select lots and street spots for $75 a year.

After January 1, in any of the eight parking lots, including the parking garage, residents can buy a reserved parking spot for $840 annually. Or drivers can opt for an unreserved parking pass that allows unlimited use of all surface lots, but excludes the parking garage for a yearly cost of $600.

You will be able to purchase these passes for the new year starting Tuesday, November 22.

There will be a meeting December first at 1 p.m. at City Hall for those who want to find out more information about the parking program coming into the new year.

