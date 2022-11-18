WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams

WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mainstay of weather forecasting in Eastern Carolina is wrapping up an over three-decade career in meteorology.

WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams is stepping down from the First Alert weather team after the 11 p.m. newscast Friday.

With 35 years of experience, Phillip has been a comforting voice to thousands weathering the challenges that come with mother nature.

From tornadoes to hurricanes, Phillip is at his best in helping give people the information they need to stay safe during storms.

Phillip earned a BS degree in Meteorology from North Carolina State University in 1987 and was awarded as the Outstanding Graduating Senior in Meteorology.

Phillip became the chief meteorologist with the CBS station in Greenville in 1988.

In 2011, Phillip joined WITN’s weather team.

As always, Phillip Williams hard at work to inform and protect Eastern Carolina residents.
As always, Phillip Williams hard at work to inform and protect Eastern Carolina residents.(WITN)

Phillip said that his focus will now turn to working full-time on his real estate business.

The WITN Team will miss Phillip but are happy to know he will be sticking around Eastern Carolina.

