WHO AM I? Kinston police say man broke into church
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them identify a man they say broke into a church.
Kinston police released surveillance photos of the man this morning.
The break-in happened around 1:00 p.m. Monday at the Neuse Baptist Church on West Vernon Avenue.
Police said the man got away with about $50 worth of miscellaneous household goods from the church.
Anyone who knows who the man is should call Kinston police at 252-939-4020 or Crimestoppers at 252-523-4444.
