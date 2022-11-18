WHO AM I? Kinston police say man broke into church

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them identify a man they say broke into a church.

Kinston police released surveillance photos of the man this morning.

The break-in happened around 1:00 p.m. Monday at the Neuse Baptist Church on West Vernon Avenue.

Police said the man got away with about $50 worth of miscellaneous household goods from the church.

Anyone who knows who the man is should call Kinston police at 252-939-4020 or Crimestoppers at 252-523-4444.

