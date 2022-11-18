WHO AM I? Kinston police say man broke into church

The break-in happened around 1:00 p.m. Monday at the Neuse Baptist Church on West Vernon Avenue...
The break-in happened around 1:00 p.m. Monday at the Neuse Baptist Church on West Vernon Avenue in Kinston.(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them identify a man they say broke into a church.

Kinston police released surveillance photos of the man this morning.

The break-in happened around 1:00 p.m. Monday at the Neuse Baptist Church on West Vernon Avenue.

Police said the man got away with about $50 worth of miscellaneous household goods from the church.

Anyone who knows who the man is should call Kinston police at 252-939-4020 or Crimestoppers at 252-523-4444.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Free house has yet to sell
House being offered for free has yet to sell
The woman was killed when her car rear-ended a farm tractor.
Woman killed in crash with farm tractor on Neuse River Bridge
Authorities say three people died in this mobile home on Rocky Run Road.
ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths
Three years without, an Eastern Carolina town is finally getting a grocery store
Three years without, ENC town finally getting grocery store
Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County

Latest News

Jahreese Jones
Half-brother of Miyonna Jones could face death penalty; founder of Moms N Mourning charged with obstruction of justice
How to keep your family safe from RSV and the Flu during the Holidays
How to keep your family safe from RSV and the Flu during the Holidays
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Spooky and Greyson
There are some recommendations to stay healthy and avoid the cold, Flu, COVID-19, and RSV.
How to keep your family safe from RSV and the Flu during the Holidays