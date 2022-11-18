Two Tar-Pamlico sites fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide test

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The November results are in for the Sound Rivers Swim Guide test and two sites on the Tar-Pamlico have failed.

Sound Rivers says Port Terminal in Greenville and Havens Gardens in Washington failed the recreational water-quality standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Jill Howell, Sound Rivers Pamlico-Tar riverkeeper says everything passed on the Neuse River Watershed.

The guide will give monthly results for 13 sites tested across the watersheds until Memorial Day 2023, when the summer program starts.

We know that recreation in our waterways is not limited to the summer months, so we wanted to provide water-quality information all year round,” Howell said.

