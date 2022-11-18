Two Tar-Pamlico sites fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide test

Sound Rivers
Sound Rivers(Sound Rivers)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The November results are in for the Sound Rivers Swim Guide test and two sites on the Tar-Pamlico have failed.

Sound Rivers says Port Terminal in Greenville and Havens Gardens in Washington failed the recreational water-quality standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Jill Howell, Sound Rivers Pamlico-Tar riverkeeper says everything passed on the Neuse River Watershed.

The guide will give monthly results for 13 sites tested across the watersheds until Memorial Day 2023, when the summer program starts.

We know that recreation in our waterways is not limited to the summer months, so we wanted to provide water-quality information all year round,” Howell said.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Free house has yet to sell
House being offered for free has yet to sell
The woman was killed when her car rear-ended a farm tractor.
Woman killed in crash with farm tractor on Neuse River Bridge
Authorities say three people died in this mobile home on Rocky Run Road.
ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths
Three years without, an Eastern Carolina town is finally getting a grocery store
Three years without, ENC town finally getting grocery store
Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County

Latest News

Kirk Whitley prepares to donate his 151st pint of Blood on Saturday.
Career blood donor preps for 151st pint donation
Anya is great with other dogs and loves a good chew toy.
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Anya
Jacksonville Christmas holiday parade happening Saturday
Jacksonville Christmas holiday parade happening Saturday
K9 Officer Odin
‘Thank you’: Kinston police bid farewell to retired K9 Odin