Trillium Healthcare providing resources to fight the opioid epidemic

By Anthony Daughety
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SWANQUARTER, N.C. (WITN) -An organization in the east is awarding over $600,000.00 to eleven county agencies to combat opioid abuse.

Trillium Health is providing funds acquired from the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment block grants as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Those receiving the funds will use them to purchase medication used in treating opioid use disorder and reversing overdoses.

The presentation takes place today at the Hyde County Health Department at 10 a.m.

