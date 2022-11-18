‘Thank you’: Kinston police bid farewell to retired K9 Odin

K9 Officer Odin
K9 Officer Odin(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina K9 officer has retired from their post but has not lost their handler.

The Kinston Police Department says K9 Odin retired after seven years of service on Oct. 18th. The dog began his career in 2015 with his former partner, Officer James Best.

“Since graduating from the Southern Police K9 School in Nashville, NC, K9 Odin has completed hundreds of calls for service including tracks for suspects and missing persons, explosive detection sweeps, article searches, and building searches in order to protect the public and our fellow officers,” Kinston police say.

The department says in 2019, Officer Spencer Dunn took over as handler for Odin, and since then, the two have “continued to perform at a high level of police service and have conducted numerous public demonstrations throughout Kinston and Lenoir County.”

WITN is told that while Odin has retired, the dog will stay with Dunn as “his forever pet.”

Police say they have two full service K9 teams in service and are actively searching for Odin’s replacement.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Free house has yet to sell
House being offered for free has yet to sell
The woman was killed when her car rear-ended a farm tractor.
Woman killed in crash with farm tractor on Neuse River Bridge
Authorities say three people died in this mobile home on Rocky Run Road.
ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths
Three years without, an Eastern Carolina town is finally getting a grocery store
Three years without, ENC town finally getting grocery store
Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County

Latest News

Autism Acceptance Basketball fundraiser
All Things Autastic kicks off basketball game fundraiser Saturday
Autism Acceptance Basketball fundraiser
Autism Acceptance Basketball fundraiser
Moore poised to win record 5th term as House speaker
A video created by Ricki Lane, a senior at South Lenoir High School, won second place in a...
Lenoir County student’s video wins state award and $2,000 for school