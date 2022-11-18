‘Thank you’: Kinston police bid farewell to retired K9 Odin

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina K9 officer has retired from their post but has not lost their handler.

The Kinston Police Department says K9 Odin retired after seven years of service on Oct. 18th. The dog began his career in 2015 with his former partner, Officer James Best.

“Since graduating from the Southern Police K9 School in Nashville, NC, K9 Odin has completed hundreds of calls for service including tracks for suspects and missing persons, explosive detection sweeps, article searches, and building searches in order to protect the public and our fellow officers,” Kinston police say.

The department says in 2019, Officer Spencer Dunn took over as handler for Odin, and since then, the two have “continued to perform at a high level of police service and have conducted numerous public demonstrations throughout Kinston and Lenoir County.”

WITN is told that while Odin has retired, the dog will stay with Dunn as “his forever pet.”

Police say they have two full service K9 teams in service and are actively searching for Odin’s replacement.

“Congratulations to K9 Odin on your retirement and we thank you for your service.”

