State unemployment rate rose slightly in October

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s unemployment rate rose by a slight margin from September to October, according to state data.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce says the state’s seasonally adjusted October unemployment rate was 3.8%, increasing 0.2% from September’s revised rate.

WITN is told that the national rate also increased by 0.2% to 3.7%.

However, despite the slight increase, North Carolina’s unemployment rate decreased by 0.6% from a year ago.

The state Department of Commerce says the number of people employed decreased by 10,310 over the month to 4,933,609 and increased to 154,352 over the year.

The department says the major industries that saw increases in October were professional and business services, education and health services, and government.

The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rates since October of last year can be seen below:

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates since October 2021 (North Carolina Department of Commerce)

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1st.

