Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Spooky and Greyson
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On cold days during the fall, snuggling up to a cute cat or two could be the trick to keeping you warm!

Everyone, please meet Spooky and Greyson!

Saving Graces 4 Felines these sweet brothers are close in age and ready for their forever home.

They were rescued from danger after living on their own in a large facility.

But even with their past, both are extremely loving and snuggly!

They’ll even pile on top of your bed if you let them.

They are frisky, playful are double the fun!

If you are interested in this duo, head on over to Saving Graces website for me.

The adoption fee is 95 dollars.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

