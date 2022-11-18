Rocky Mount police search for shooting suspects after their vehicle crashes

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting that happened on Wednesday.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says on Friday at about 1 p.m., officers got arrest warrants for 29-year-old Michael Fields for Wednesday’s shooting with injury that happened in the 100 block of Boyd Court.

Officers say they saw the suspect’s vehicle on Cokey Road turning onto Green Pasture Road and it was reported that Fields was inside the car. However, the vehicle sped off quickly after seeing a patrol officer in the area.

WITN is told that the vehicle crashed on Green Pasture Road and three suspects ran from it.

The department says officers set up a perimeter, and with the help of Edgecombe County deputies, one suspect was taken into custody. However, Fields and an unknown suspect remain at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (252) 972-1411 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.

