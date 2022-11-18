Pitt County Board of Elections to canvas votes

Canvassing is the process of verifying all valid ballots cast and counted- from Early Voting to...
Canvassing is the process of verifying all valid ballots cast and counted- from Early Voting to Election Day voting to mail-in and absentee ballots.(n/a)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Board of Elections will officially canvas the results of the 2022 midterm elections today.

The canvassing will being at 9 a.m. at the Pitt County Government building at 1717 West 5th St, Greenville. Canvassing is the process of verifying all valid ballots cast and counted- from Early Voting to Election Day voting to mail-in and absentee ballots.

The canvassing could have major effects on the State House District 9 race, where Rep. Brian Farkas has refused to concede before all absentee and provisional ballots have been counted.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Free house has yet to sell
House being offered for free has yet to sell
The woman was killed when her car rear-ended a farm tractor.
Woman killed in crash with farm tractor on Neuse River Bridge
Authorities say three people died in this mobile home on Rocky Run Road.
ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths
Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County
Three years without, an Eastern Carolina town is finally getting a grocery store
Three years without, ENC town finally getting grocery store

Latest News

How to keep your family safe from RSV and the Flu during the Holidays
How to keep your family safe from RSV and the Flu during the Holidays
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Spooky and Greyson
There are some recommendations to stay healthy and avoid the cold, Flu, COVID-19, and RSV.
How to keep your family safe from RSV and the Flu during the Holidays
Saving Graces 4 Felines
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Spooky and Greyson