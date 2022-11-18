Pitt County Board of Elections to canvas votes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Board of Elections will officially canvas the results of the 2022 midterm elections today.

The canvassing will being at 9 a.m. at the Pitt County Government building at 1717 West 5th St, Greenville. Canvassing is the process of verifying all valid ballots cast and counted- from Early Voting to Election Day voting to mail-in and absentee ballots.

The canvassing could have major effects on the State House District 9 race, where Rep. Brian Farkas has refused to concede before all absentee and provisional ballots have been counted.

