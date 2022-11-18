Moore poised to win record 5th term as House speaker

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore is poised to win a fifth two-year term for the job.

He was the choice Friday of North Carolina state House Republicans for the coming session to lead the chamber come January.

The full House decides on the speaker’s post.

Republicans are expected to hold 71 of the 120 seats, so his reelection as speaker is all but assured.

Moore, 52, joined the House in 2003 and became rules committee chairman under then-Speaker Thom Tillis after Republicans took over the General Assembly following the 2010 elections.

Moore succeeded Tillis in 2015 when Tillis moved to the U.S. Senate.

