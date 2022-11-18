Lenoir County student’s video wins state award and $2,000 for school

A video created by Ricki Lane, a senior at South Lenoir High School, won second place in a...
A video created by Ricki Lane, a senior at South Lenoir High School, won second place in a statewide competition and netted $2,000 for her school.(Lenoir County Public Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A high schooler in the East is using the challenges presented to her by COVID-19 as a stepping stone for community support.

South Lenoir High School senior Ricki Lane participated in the High School Video Contest, which was sponsored by the North Carolina School Board Association.

Each video was designed to focus on a challenge the students faced.

Lane decided to make her piece on how COVID-19 impacted her, the school, and the nation. She was a freshman at the time and had to quickly adjust to e-learning, but found it difficult as many of her peers were giving up.

“I think my biggest thing coming back into school was thinking we’ve got a lot to make up for, not just in education but everything that we had missed out on and hadn’t done,” Lane said. “It was time to help ourselves and give back.”

She created a minute-long video montage of images, videos, and spliced soundbites from several events she took part in like celebrating UNC Lenoi Health Care workers. The video ends with a triumphant message: “17 Schools. One Community. One Remarkable Comeback. We are Lenoir County Public Schools.”

Lane won the second place award Tuesday, Nov. 15 during the ceremony in Greensboro and $2,000 will be used to further support South Lenoir High School.

Lane was accepted into Barton College as business administration major and an advertising minor.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Free house has yet to sell
House being offered for free has yet to sell
The woman was killed when her car rear-ended a farm tractor.
Woman killed in crash with farm tractor on Neuse River Bridge
Authorities say three people died in this mobile home on Rocky Run Road.
ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths
Three years without, an Eastern Carolina town is finally getting a grocery store
Three years without, ENC town finally getting grocery store
Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County

Latest News

K9 Officer Odin
‘Thank you’: Kinston police bid farewell to retired K9 Odin
Autism Acceptance Basketball fundraiser
All Things Autastic kicks off basketball game fundraiser Saturday
Autism Acceptance Basketball fundraiser
Autism Acceptance Basketball fundraiser
Moore poised to win record 5th term as House speaker