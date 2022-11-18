Lenoir County student’s video wins state award and $2,000 for school

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A high schooler in the East is using the challenges presented to her by COVID-19 as a stepping stone for community support.

South Lenoir High School senior Ricki Lane participated in the High School Video Contest, which was sponsored by the North Carolina School Board Association.

Each video was designed to focus on a challenge the students faced.

Lane decided to make her piece on how COVID-19 impacted her, the school, and the nation. She was a freshman at the time and had to quickly adjust to e-learning, but found it difficult as many of her peers were giving up.

“I think my biggest thing coming back into school was thinking we’ve got a lot to make up for, not just in education but everything that we had missed out on and hadn’t done,” Lane said. “It was time to help ourselves and give back.”

She created a minute-long video montage of images, videos, and spliced soundbites from several events she took part in like celebrating UNC Lenoi Health Care workers. The video ends with a triumphant message: “17 Schools. One Community. One Remarkable Comeback. We are Lenoir County Public Schools.”

Lane won the second place award Tuesday, Nov. 15 during the ceremony in Greensboro and $2,000 will be used to further support South Lenoir High School.

Lane was accepted into Barton College as business administration major and an advertising minor.

