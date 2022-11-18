Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Another freeze tonight then a mostly sunny, cool Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures will be well below average for November standards through early next week. Some high clouds will increase overnight which may prevent temperatures from being as cold as last night. It will be cold with lows around 30 before the thin blanket of clouds zip overhead. These clouds will clear out early Saturday leaving the majority of the day to be sunny and cool

Highs will warm to the mid to upper 50s Saturday afternoon with a light breeze. A stronger cold front blows through late Saturday night leading to a colder, breezy Sunday. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. A northwest breeze at 15 to 20 mph will add a nip to the air. Sunday night is likely to be our coldest in a while with mid 20s likely inland.

An early look at Thanksgiving shows a mild day with highs in the 60s and increasing clouds late in the day, but no rain is currently expected. Black Friday may see some rain arrive.

Friday Night

Some high, thin clouds late. Calm and cold. Low 30.

Saturday

Sunny and chilly. High 56. Wind SW 2-6

Sunday

Partly cloudy, breezy, and colder. High of 48. Wind NW 10-20

Monday

Mostly sunny. High of 52. Wind NW 3-7

Tuesday

Partly cloudy and a little milder. High 58. Wind NE 5-10

