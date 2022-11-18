Jacksonville set to face Hickory in state 3A boys soccer final Saturday

Cardinals slated to play at 2:30 PM in Greensboro
Jacksonville boys soccer headed to state final
Jacksonville boys soccer headed to state final(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The state boys soccer championships are Friday night and Saturday in Greensboro. Jacksonville faces Hickory in the 3A title game at 2:30 PM on Saturday. The Cards have been special this season. They’ve won three straight state playoff road games to make the finals for the first time since 2013. A special group of kids.

“It’s kind of crazy. This group is really tight. They do a lot of stuff off the field together. You can kind of see it with them hanging out. They got a big group of friends who come out to support them every game. Just says a lot about the kids,” says Jacksonville head coach David Miller.

NCHSAA State Boys Soccer Finals

MacPherson Stadium at Truist Soccer Complex | Browns Summit, NC

Friday

2A State Final 7 PM

#4 Clinton (22-2-3) vs. #10 Owen (21-2-1)

Saturday

1A State Final 11 AM

#1 Rosewood (23-2-0) vs. #1 Christ the King (19-3-5)

3A State Final 2:30 PM

#8 Jacksonville (18-7-2) vs. #10 Hickory (21-2-3)

4A State Final 6 PM

#1 Weddington (21-2-1) vs. #5 Cardinal Gibbons (17-5-3)

