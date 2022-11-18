Hurricanes fall to Avalanche in overtime

Colorado 3, Carolina 2 (OT)
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:55 into overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Evan Rodrigues and Alex Newhook also scored for Colorado, which was outshot in every period of regulation and 48-15 overall.

It was the first overtime victory in three chances this season for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche.

Pavel Francouz made 46 saves as the Avalanche beat the Hurricanes for the second time in six nights.

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho also scored for Carolina. Antti Raanta made 12 saves.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Free house has yet to sell
House being offered for free has yet to sell
The woman was killed when her car rear-ended a farm tractor.
Woman killed in crash with farm tractor on Neuse River Bridge
Authorities say three people died in this mobile home on Rocky Run Road.
ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths
Three years without, an Eastern Carolina town is finally getting a grocery store
Three years without, ENC town finally getting grocery store
Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County

Latest News

Holton Ahlers reflects ahead of senior day game with ECU football
Hometown ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers to celebrate senior day Saturday after returning Pirates program to bowl quality
Jacksonville boys soccer headed to state final
Jacksonville set to face Hickory in state 3A boys soccer final Saturday
Senior day Saturday for ECU football and captain Myles Berry
ECU senior day Saturday to feature players like defensive captain Myles Berry who helped reshape the program
Quinten Diboundje ECU men's basketball
ECU men claw back from double digits down again to edge Hampton