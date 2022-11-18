How to keep your family safe from RSV and the Flu during the Holidays

How to keep your family safe from RSV and the Flu during the Holidays
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the holidays approaching, health professionals are encouraging people to take extra precautions against RSV and the Flu.

Dr. Ryan Gallaher from ECU Health says like many other places, Eastern Carolina is seeing a rise in cases.

Because of this, he encourages people to be on the look out for symptoms of the flu and RSV, which includes running nose and congestion.

He also encourages people to take extra precautions around younger children and older adults.

One tip he says is that if you have plans to visit family this Thanksgiving, try to limit exposure if someone appears to be sick. This could mean staying in areas with higher air ventilation, encouraging people to mask up and even staying home if you are sick or afraid of exposure.

