Havelock senior quarterback Andrew Frazier commits to Davidson football

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock senior quarterback Andrew Frazier announced on social media today he has committed to play football for Davidson in college.

Extremely blessed to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Davidson College! @DavidsonFB @CoachCalebKing1 @CoachAllen1660 @HighSchoolOT pic.twitter.com/JlGvJGfbPF — Andrew Frazier (@drewwyfr) November 18, 2022

Frazier threw for 2,560 yards this season with 29 touchdown passes to 6 interceptions. Andrew also ran for 720 yards and 7 touchdowns this fall. Havelock went 9-3 this season. Stats are according to Max Preps.

