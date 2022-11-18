Havelock senior quarterback Andrew Frazier commits to Davidson football

Davidson plays division-I FCS
Havelock's Frazier commits to Davidson Football
Havelock's Frazier commits to Davidson Football(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock senior quarterback Andrew Frazier announced on social media today he has committed to play football for Davidson in college.

Frazier threw for 2,560 yards this season with 29 touchdown passes to 6 interceptions. Andrew also ran for 720 yards and 7 touchdowns this fall. Havelock went 9-3 this season. Stats are according to Max Preps.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Free house has yet to sell
House being offered for free has yet to sell
The woman was killed when her car rear-ended a farm tractor.
Woman killed in crash with farm tractor on Neuse River Bridge
Authorities say three people died in this mobile home on Rocky Run Road.
ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths
Three years without, an Eastern Carolina town is finally getting a grocery store
Three years without, ENC town finally getting grocery store
Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County

Latest News

Holton Ahlers reflects ahead of senior day game with ECU football
Hometown ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers to celebrate senior day Saturday after returning Pirates program to bowl quality
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes fall to Avalanche in overtime
Jacksonville boys soccer headed to state final
Jacksonville set to face Hickory in state 3A boys soccer final Saturday
Senior day Saturday for ECU football and captain Myles Berry
ECU senior day Saturday to feature players like defensive captain Myles Berry who helped reshape the program