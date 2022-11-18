Havelock senior quarterback Andrew Frazier commits to Davidson football
Davidson plays division-I FCS
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock senior quarterback Andrew Frazier announced on social media today he has committed to play football for Davidson in college.
Frazier threw for 2,560 yards this season with 29 touchdown passes to 6 interceptions. Andrew also ran for 720 yards and 7 touchdowns this fall. Havelock went 9-3 this season. Stats are according to Max Preps.
