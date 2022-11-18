Half-brother of Miyonna Jones could face death penalty; founder of Moms N Mourning charged with obstruction of justice

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jahreese Jones, the half-brother of Miyonna Jones, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Jahreese Jones appeared in court Friday morning, and he could face the death penalty. He was appointed an attorney from the capital defenders office. Jones is being held without bond. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 8.

The District Attorney also announced Friday that Judy McKnight has been charged with obstruction of justice in the case. McKnight is being held under a $100,000 bond.

McKnight is the founder of Moms N Mourning, a group founded in 2015 to help mothers who have lost children to violence and illness.

The body of missing 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was found Thursday morning in Pender County after an extensive two-week search.

Jones was declared missing on Nov. 2 and was last seen the day before in Wilmington.

Jahreese Jones has been in custody since Nov. 2 while his girlfriend Randi Johnson was charged with obstructing justice on Nov. 5.

