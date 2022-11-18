Fur Baby Feature: Meet Anya

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Every Friday ENC at Three features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

Anya was brought into HSEC at 4-weeks-old by Animal Control, who rescued her from a dangerous environment.

She was found in the back of a pickup truck, tied to the interior with a shoelace.

She has since been in a long term foster home and is thriving, but she is looking for her perfect forever home.

Anya is adoptable through the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. (HSEC)

Anya is great with other dogs and loves to play.

She likes to play fetch and tug or just settle down with a chew toy.

She is crate trained and almost completely potty trained.

Due to the trauma she’s experienced, leashes are still a little scary for her, but she is getting better everyday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.