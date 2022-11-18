Craven Community College hosts the Explorations in the Arts concert series

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A community college in the east is hosting a night to showcase local talents in new ways.

Craven Community College is hosting the 2022-23 Explorations in the Arts concert series this evening.

The concert will feature New Bern musicians Simon Spalding, and Tracey Brenneman, as well as Jim Kohler and Kathleen Kohler.

While the audience may be familiar with these four performers, they’ll be playing music from genres outside of their normal song lists.

The event begins tonight at 7:30, with tickets for adults at $20.00, and children’s tickets for $10.00

