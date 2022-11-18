Craven Community College hosts the Explorations in the Arts concert series

(WITN)
By Anthony Daughety
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A community college in the east is hosting a night to showcase local talents in new ways.

Craven Community College is hosting the 2022-23 Explorations in the Arts concert series this evening.

The concert will feature New Bern musicians Simon Spalding, and Tracey Brenneman, as well as Jim Kohler and Kathleen Kohler.

While the audience may be familiar with these four performers, they’ll be playing music from genres outside of their normal song lists.

The event begins tonight at 7:30, with tickets for adults at $20.00, and children’s tickets for $10.00

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Free house has yet to sell
House being offered for free has yet to sell
The woman was killed when her car rear-ended a farm tractor.
Woman killed in crash with farm tractor on Neuse River Bridge
Authorities say three people died in this mobile home on Rocky Run Road.
ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths
Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County
Three years without, an Eastern Carolina town is finally getting a grocery store
Three years without, ENC town finally getting grocery store

Latest News

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office has reached an agreement with opioid-maker Endo over its...
Trillium Healthcare providing resources to fight the opioid epidemic
Josh Stroud has made boxes of food every year for families in need.
Young Pink Hill boy starts Thanksgiving food drive to give to those in need
TROOPERS: Cyclist yet to be identified after hit & run
TROOPERS: Cyclist yet to be identified after hit & run
Police say man used fake bills at Family Dollar
Police say man used fake bills at Family Dollar