Career blood donor preps for 151st pint donation

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - What is your purpose in life? It’s a question we all ask ourselves day in and day out.

How can we make a difference in others in the short time we all have together?

Kirk Whitley has found his purpose.

We first introduced you to this Robersonville man in December 2021 when he donated his 145th pint of blood in Greenville.

Now. almost one year later he has progressed even closer to his goal of 20 donated gallons of blood.

Each time Whitley rolls up his sleeve, he saves the lives of three adults or six children. But he says it takes everyone, from the donation technicians to the carriers that deliver the blood for transfusion to make this happen.

He’s just happy to be a part of the team.

