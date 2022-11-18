All Things Autastic kicks off basketball game fundraiser Saturday

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville organization focused on making sure every kid gets their chance to play ball on the court is hosting its first basketball game fundraiser.

All Things Autastic is an organization created by Ashanti Williams and her son Xzavier “Ziggy” Williams.

The mom and son due created the group after Ziggy didn’t make the basketball team at his school.

Instead of getting down, the two created All Things Autastic, which includes a basketball league for kids with autism and other disabilities.

With help of coaches Ashley Harris and Raymond Henderson, these kids are able to play basketball and learn how to get better at the game.

On Saturday, the Autastic Hoopstars will host a fundraiser game at Farmville Middle School. Proceeds from the game will go to the capitol to secure a building for the All Things Autastic Sensory Center.

Doors open at 10:30 and the game will start at 11.

The ENC Special Olympics basketball team will also be there to host a game against parents and fans.

Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for kids 6 and up.

