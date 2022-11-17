Woman killed in crash with farm tractor on Neuse River Bridge

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was killed after troopers say her car ran into the back of a farm tractor today.

The crash happened just before noon on the Neuse River Bridge, just outside of New Bern.

Troopers say Beverly Titus was heading north on U.S. 17 when her car hit the slow-moving tractor. The 53-year-old New Bern woman died at the scene.

The bridge was shut down for about 90 minutes due to the crash and troopers say the driver of the tractor was not injured.

