Winterville police looking for breaking and entering suspects
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for help identifying suspects in a breaking and entering that happened last Friday.
The Winterville Police Department says it happened at 10:32 p.m. at 226 Forlines Road. Officers are not sure if anything was stolen.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at (252) 756-1105 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.
