Winterville police looking for breaking and entering suspects

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for help identifying suspects in a breaking and entering that happened last Friday.

The Winterville Police Department says it happened at 10:32 p.m. at 226 Forlines Road. Officers are not sure if anything was stolen.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at (252) 756-1105 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

