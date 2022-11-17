Two rescued as fishing boat sinks in Pamlico Sound

ENGELHARD, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were rescued this morning from a sinking fishing boat in the Pamlico Sound.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it got the call around 2:00 a.m.

The 35-foot ‘Heathers Breeze’ said it was taking on water some five miles from Engelhard.

Despite efforts to pump out water, the boat sank in the sound.

The two onboard were taken to the Coast Guard station at Hatteras Inlet.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.