Two rescued as fishing boat sinks in Pamlico Sound

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGELHARD, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were rescued this morning from a sinking fishing boat in the Pamlico Sound.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it got the call around 2:00 a.m.

The 35-foot ‘Heathers Breeze’ said it was taking on water some five miles from Engelhard.

Despite efforts to pump out water, the boat sank in the sound.

The two onboard were taken to the Coast Guard station at Hatteras Inlet.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Free house has yet to sell
House being offered for free has yet to sell
Bentley Gunner Stancil
Missing Wake County boy found safe
Elizabeth City State University
FBI says boy responsible for many threats toward historically Black colleges & universities
Breaking News
Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found
Police said the K9 died after a snake bite last week.
Greenville K9 dies after snake bite

Latest News

Free house has yet to sell
House being offered for free has yet to sell
Joseph Boykin
Man heading to prison after failing to report sex offender address change
Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County
Sen. Thom Tillis
Senator Thom Tillis is to discuss his support for the Respect for Marriage Act