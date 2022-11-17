TROOPERS: Cyclist yet to be identified after hit & run

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for a pick-up driver who they say hit a cyclist and kept on driving.

According to troopers, the cyclist has serious injuries, is thus unable to communicate with investigators and so has yet to be positively identified.

WITN is told it happened on Tuesday around 6:20 p.m. when troopers responded to a hit-and-run crash on Highway 24 west of Richlands.

Troopers say the cyclist was going west on the highway in the roadway near the grass median with no headlamp. A white pick-up truck also going west hit the cyclist with its driver-side mirror and then kept driving. The cyclist was brought to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (910) 347-1751.

