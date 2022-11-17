Senator Thom Tillis is to discuss his support for the Respect for Marriage Act

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Senator Thom Tillis will hold a virtual press conference about his support for the Respect for Marriage Act.

12 GOP senators, including Tillis, voted with Democrats to advance the bill through congress, yesterday.

The bill would not require all states to legalize same-sex marriage, rather it would require states to recognize legal marriages from other states, including same-sex marriages.

Tillis helped negotiate a bi-partisan amendment on the bill to include protections for religious freedom.

The virtual press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

