Senator Thom Tillis is to discuss his support for the Respect for Marriage Act

Sen. Thom Tillis
Sen. Thom Tillis(Gray DC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Senator Thom Tillis will hold a virtual press conference about his support for the Respect for Marriage Act.

12 GOP senators, including Tillis, voted with Democrats to advance the bill through congress, yesterday.

The bill would not require all states to legalize same-sex marriage, rather it would require states to recognize legal marriages from other states, including same-sex marriages.

Tillis helped negotiate a bi-partisan amendment on the bill to include protections for religious freedom.

The virtual press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Free house has yet to sell
House being offered for free has yet to sell
Bentley Gunner Stancil
Missing Wake County boy found safe
Elizabeth City State University
FBI says boy responsible for many threats toward historically Black colleges & universities
Breaking News
Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found
Police said the K9 died after a snake bite last week.
Greenville K9 dies after snake bite

Latest News

An Eastern Carolina town is breaking ground on a food processing plant
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, November 17th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, November 17th at 4:30am
ECU women’s basketball battles past High Point in overtime
ECU women’s basketball battles past High Point in overtime
Greenville K9 dies after snake bite
Greenville K9 dies after snake bite