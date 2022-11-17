Police say man used fake bills at Family Dollar

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say used fake bills at a Family Dollar.

The Winterville Police Department says it happened at the Family Dollar at 650 Worthington Road.

Officers say the man used two counterfeit $100 bills and one counterfeit $50 bill to add $276 on a financial account.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (252) 756-1105 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.