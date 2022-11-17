Police say man used fake bills at Family Dollar

Police say this man used counterfeit bills at a Family Dollar
Police say this man used counterfeit bills at a Family Dollar(Winterville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say used fake bills at a Family Dollar.

The Winterville Police Department says it happened at the Family Dollar at 650 Worthington Road.

Officers say the man used two counterfeit $100 bills and one counterfeit $50 bill to add $276 on a financial account.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (252) 756-1105 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Free house has yet to sell
House being offered for free has yet to sell
Bentley Gunner Stancil
Missing Wake County boy found safe
Elizabeth City State University
FBI says boy responsible for many threats toward historically Black colleges & universities
Breaking News
Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found
Police said the K9 died after a snake bite last week.
‘A feisty guy’: Greenville K9 remembered after killed by snake bite

Latest News

ECU works to help international students during holidays
ECU works to help international students during holidays
TROOPERS: Cyclist yet to be identified after hit & run
Winterville B&E
Winterville police looking for breaking and entering suspects
Armed fentanyl trafficker caught in Nash Co. gets 20 years
Armed fentanyl trafficker caught in Nash Co. gets 20 years