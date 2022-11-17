ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina county are trying to understand why there’s been a rash of drug overdoses in the past week, including four deaths.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said three people died in one mobile home on Rocky Run Road. He said the three died from overdoses of taking a combination of crack cocaine and fentanyl.

The sheriff said a total of 10 overdoses have been reported to them in the past seven days, eight of those during the weekend. “It’s the first time we had that many on my watch,” said Miller who is finishing up eight years as sheriff.

“I will miss Kenny and I’m sorry this happened to him because he was genuinely a nice guy,” said Jan Edwards. The Onslow County woman was speaking about Kenny Adams, one of the three people found dead on Rocky Run Road.

The sheriff said the other two people who died also lived there.

In 2021 the county says EMS responded to more than 800 overdose calls, 589 specific to opioid use and they performed 647 narcan reversals.

The sheriff said they believe the recent overdoses were from opioids, cocaine, and meth that could have been laced with fentanyl.

Onslow County urges anyone who knows someone suffering from substance abuse to contact Trillium Health, Dix Crisis Intervention Center, or the county paramedics to receive help.

