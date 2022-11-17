Man sentenced for armed robbery of McDonald’s in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced to about 4-6 years in prison on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for the armed robbery of a McDonald’s in 2015.

Leroy Sheldon Johnson, 38, pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in November 2021.

“The Mcdonald’s location at Eastwood and Military Cutoff was robbed by Johnson and two co-conspirators on October 17, 2015. Johnson and Richard McLaughlin entered the back door after closing with the assistance of an employee who left the back delivery door ajar. Johnson brandished a firearm against an employee then chased the victim out of the restaurant while McLaughlin emptied the safe. This now-former employee, McLaughlin’s girlfriend at the time, was also charged,” wrote District Attorney Ben David’s office in a release.

The victim chased after the vehicle and was able to tell 911 the license tag number; this lead to the Wilmington Police Department locating the vehicle within 15 minutes. But Johnson jumped the vehicle and fled. He was arrested in April of 2017 and admitted his guilt to Lt. Kevin Tully.

He was held in Federal Custody after the robbery in another state until Dec. 2021. At that time, he was convicted of an armed robbery in Pennsylvania and in New Jersey. He was moved back to New Hanover County in Dec. 2021 and was found guilty on October 7, 2022, and sentenced to 18-23.66 years in prison.

