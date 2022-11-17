Man heading to prison after failing to report sex offender address change

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man on the state’s sex offender registry will serve at least 5 1/2 years in state prison after being convicted of not reporting his change of address.

Joseph Boykin was sentenced by a Carteret County judge to serve between 5 1/2 and 7 1/2 years after being found guilty of failing to report a change in his address following a two-day trial.

Prosecutors say the 43-year-old man had been living at a substance abuse treatment facility in Beaufort earlier this year before traveling to Georgia. They said Boykin then moved to Wilmington and never reported the address change.

Boykin has been on the registry since 2015 after being convicted in Durham county for second degree rape.

