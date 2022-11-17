Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Freeze Warning for early Friday; Dry pattern through weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures will be well below average for November standards through early next week. Morning lows Friday morning will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Skies will be clear.

Freeze Warning: The warning will be in effect for Pitt, Martin, Washington, Tyrrell, Inland Dare, Inland Hyde, Beaufort, Pamlico, Craven, Carteret, and coastal Onslow counties from 12:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Friday . Lows will drop to the upper 20s for many inland locations with a hard freeze likely late Thursday night through sunrise Friday. Residents are advised to bring any plants inside and wrap any exposed pipes to protect them from the potential hard freeze.

Sunshine is expected Friday and will warm temps up to the low 50s for afternoon highs. Winds will be light from the west and southwest. Friday night will see few high clouds streak over which will keep temperatures a few degrees above Thursday night’s. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s Friday night.

The weekend will remain dry with mostly sunny days. Highs will be in the mid 50s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday as a reinforcing shot of cold air arrives. The coldest night of the next few appears to be Sunday night with mid to upper 20s forecast.

Thursday Night

Clear, calm and cold. Low 29. Wind NW 2-6

Friday

Sunny, calm and chilly. High of 53. Wind W 4-8

Saturday

Sunny and chilly. High 55. Wind N 2-6

Sunday

Mostly sunny. High of 49. Wind NW 5-10

Monday

Mostly sunny. High of 52. Wind NW 3-7

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.