Hundreds of homes coming to Kinston

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you live in Kinston, you may have noticed some construction work. Crews are working on just the beginning of what will be 542 new homes.

They’re being handled by private developers, but the opportunities they’re expected to bring will affect everyone in the city.

“Everybody knows it as the three-house neighborhood in town at the top of the hill,” said realtor Brooks Pool. But it will soon hold 69 brand new homes.

Butterfield, off Hardee Road, is just one of four areas being developed.

Pool is a realtor in town. His father was part of the neighborhood’s establishment more than a decade ago.

“It became an entity on its own, Butterfield LLC, which was a partnership between my father and a few other people around town. The foundation for the neighborhood was laid, streets were put in, sewer, curbs, gutter,” explained Poole.

But it came to a screeching halt.

“That was when 2008 hit, and there were only three houses built out there. After 2008 we got out of home building and that’s how the neighborhood sat since,” Poole said.

Now, new developments are underway in four different areas in the city: one on Wallace Family Road, Butterfield on Hardee Road, then two along Briary Run Road.

“We’re so glad to see some new housing development in Kinston, in the city limits,” Kinston City Manager Rhonda Barwick said.

City leaders estimate these projects will bring in nearly $1 million in tax revenue. This also comes at a time when new housing is desperately needed.

“We had a big boom maybe in the 70s and maybe into the 80s and so a lot of our housing stock is that old, and so as folks are moving to town or... the new jobs that we’re hoping to attract, they want newer homes,” Barwick said.

Each agreement the city has with these developers varies, ranging from taking a year and a half to finish, to three years. Some will be rentals and others will be available to buy.

These will be considered “middle market” homes, so they’ll be at market rate for new construction 2, 3 and 4-bedroom homes.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.