ECU women’s basketball battles past High Point in overtime

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball battled and pulled away in overtime to beat High Point 65-54 in a matinee Wednesday afternoon in Greenville.

“Education Day” 6,657 fans an attendance record for the women’s program.

Danae McNeal doing it at both ends of the floor. She had a game-high 19 points, with 5 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks ecu up a score.

It was a one-score game for most of the second half. Nakyah Terrell hits for two of her team-high 14 points.

Alexsia Rose then the take for 2 of her 11 and one. The Pirates up 2 final minute.

big put back then final seconds for Nevaeh Zavala 2 of her 12 points. Tied at 53. The Pirates missed their chance to win at the horn and they went to OT.

In overtime, the Pirates shut down the Panthers. Jayla Hearp beat the shot clock with a big three.

The freshman had 17 points as ECU pulled away to victory 65-54. The Pirates are 2-1.

“The grit that my team showed on defense at the end of the day that is our foundation,” says ECU women’s basketball coach Kim McNeill, “That is what we are built on and I thought our defense really won the game for us. One heck of a game, one heck of an effort from this team tonight.”

“It’s just a lot of energy of course,” says ECU’s Danae McNeal, “After getting a block, going up to my teammates and they are all excited for me.”

