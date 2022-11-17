ECU senior day Saturday to feature players like defensive captain Myles Berry who helped reshape the program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The XFL Draft held this week Kinston alum Jaquan Artis, former ECU linemen Garrett McGhin and Fernando Frye were selected.

Still playing football after college.

For ECU seniors games left are limited with their final home game this Saturday.

Senior day for the group who turned around the Pirates program. Including captain Myles Berry.

“Came into it we were a rock bottom of a program. We wanted to change the culture. I truly feel we did that,” says ECU senior linebacker Myles Berry, “Sometimes I remember the losses more than the wins at times. I will say top of my brain Chapel Hill and this year beating UCF home that was huge for the program. That is one that will stick with me forever too.”

It has been a hard road for the first group of Mike Houston’s era at ECU. Truly started from the bottom. It has been even harder for Berry, who lost his dad last fall, and has grown into someone who values each day and opportunity.

“Every single day I just look at him and he is a man. Just very mature about himself, how he carries himself, and represents this program. Not only as a football player, as a student-athlete, but this university too,” says ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell, “Just so proud of him. The adversity he has dealt with in life. So excited for him just his next step forward after football. Whether that is football or just a career.”

The Greensboro native has three sacks and 49 tackles this season for ECU. He’s played in all 10 games starting eight. Four years of work for one final home game for the Pirate Captain.

“Go into a packed out stadium roaring loudly. Doing the coin toss for the final time is going to be a beautiful moment,” says Berry, “It is going to be very bittersweet. Last game in Dowdy, made a lot of memories here. A lot of roller coaster rides of football games and everything. It’s a beautfiful thing to see it come to a close and my focus is getting a big win.”

ECU’s senior game is Saturday at 2 PM when the Pirates host Houston.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.