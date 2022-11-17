ECU men claw back from double digits down again to edge Hampton

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina University men’s basketball team overcame a 17-point second half deficit to beat Hampton 82-73 on Wednesday night in Greenville.

Wynston Tabbs in the lineup and made it count five straight points to help ECU hang around but they trailed most of the night again.

Jordan Nesbitt had 17 points to go with 8 assists. Hampton up 6 at the break and would go up 17 in the 2nd half.

Brandon Johnson tried to fire up the team. He slams it down and had 15 points, 12 rebounds for ECU.

David Kasanganay came in and brought the energy in the 2nd half according to coach Schwartz. He hits for 3 of his 7 points.

But Hampton still up double digits late. Russell Dean led the way with a game-high 23 points. They were up 13 with 7 minutes to play

But for the third game in a row, the Pirates came back. Quinten Diboundje hit some big shots like this one.

Nice save then by Jaden Walker off the miss. He got an easy two for RJ Felton as they took the lead.

Diboundje had a co-team high 17 points as ECU came back from 17 down second half to win it 82-73. Pirates are 3-0.

“At some point, this team is going to realize that Hampton is over now. When we go play Indiana State Hampton is completely done. Hampton is done right now. I think we have allowed the second half of these comebacks to seep into how we play in the first half of the following game,” says ECU head men’s basketball coach Mike Schwartz, “That’s what I have seen and we are going to knock that out.”

ECU heads to Florida for the Gulf Coast Showcase where they will face Indiana State on Monday afternoon. Their next home game is November 29th against South Carolina State.

