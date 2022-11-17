ECU football’s Mitchell and Johnson progress to pads at practice Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU football back to work at practice Wednesday. Both Keaton Mitchell and CJ Johnson were in pads and participated in red jerseys. A step in the right direction toward playing on Saturday against Houston. ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers also back to full pads for practice. Good signs as they ready for their final home game of the year.

“They looked good. They looked good,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “Last regular season home game. For these seniors it’s their last time in Dowdy-Ficklen stadium. We’ve talked about that a good bit. Our bunch will be excited to play. They will be fired up and ready to go.”

ECU hosts Houston on Saturday at 2 PM.

