Drug dealers sentenced in Craven County court

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Three Eastern Carolina men were sentenced to prison this week for trafficking drugs in Craven County.

District Attorney Scott Thomas says 42-year-old Kenneth Hacker II, of Pollocksville, 47-year-old Bobby Fields, and 24-year-old Keandre Gardner, both of New Bern, were the men sentenced.

Thomas says Hacker was sentenced as a habitual felon to up to 8 years in prison, ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, a $600 lab analysis fee, court costs and attorney fees, and to forfeit $841 to the Craven County school board, seized as a part of the investigation.

WITN is told that Hacker pled guilty to charges of trafficking heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with the intent to sell or deliver heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and other related drug possession charges.

The district attorney says Fields was sentenced as a habitual felon to more than 11 years in prison, ordered to pay a $1,200 lab analysis fee along with court costs. Thomas says he pled guilty to charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell or deliver heroin and fentanyl, and trafficking heroin.

The DA says Gardner was sentenced to up to 7-3/4 in prison, and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, $1,200 lab analysis fee, court costs and attorney fees, and to forfeit money seized as part of the investigation to satisfy tax warrants. He pled guilty to charges of trafficking heroin and possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine, marijuana, heroin, and fentanyl, and resisting, delaying, or obstructing an officer.

