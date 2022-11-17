Carolina East hosting employee campaign results reveal today

CarolinaEast visitors(CarolinaEast Medical Center)
By Anthony Daughety
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A non-profit here in the east will reveal the results of an employee fundraising campaign today.

Carolina East Medical Center will host the event for their 27th annual campaign this morning. The campaign uses 100% of the funds that are donated or raised by employees to serve the healthcare needs of local communities in Eastern North Carolina.

Last year’s campaign raised over $400,000.

The results will be revealed at the Carolina East Medical Center Lobby at 11:30 a.m.

