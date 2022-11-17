Bahamasair launches first flight from RDU

Freeport, Grand Bahama Island
Freeport, Grand Bahama Island(PRNewswire)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RDU AIRPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh-Durham International Airport has announced its new airline to the Bahamas has made its first flight from RDU.

The airport says Bahamasair made its first flight from RDU to Freeport, Grand Bahama on Thursday.

RDU says the airline will fly year-round on Thursdays and Sundays on a 138-seat plane.

“Freeport is RDU’s 7th international destination and Bahamasair is the third new airline to begin service at RDU in 2022,” RDU says.

The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority says the airport served 1,143,837 passengers in October during what is usually a slow month for air travel. The monthly total is up 29% over October 2021.

