Armed fentanyl trafficker caught in Nash Co. gets 20 years

Anthony Herring
Anthony Herring(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for possessing fentanyl and other drugs for distribution while armed with a loaded handgun.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Anthony Herring was found guilty of all charges by an Elizabeth City jury in March of this year.

WITN reported in March that Herring was stopped by Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone on I-95 southbound for speeding. Federal prosecutors say Stone and deputies smelled marijuana in the SUV and once they searched it, found more than an ounce of heroin and fentanyl, more than an ounce and a half of cocaine, marijuana, distribution paraphernalia, $2,200 in cash, and a loaded firearm.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said deputies also found the man’s young children in the back of the vehicle, sleeping and peeing in bottles as their dad drove through the night from Connecticut to South Carolina.

Herring was sentenced as an armed career criminal because he had at least three prior convictions for drug trafficking crimes.

