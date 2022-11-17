An Eastern Carolina town is breaking ground on a food processing plant

The hope is to make Eastern Carolina a competitive force in the food market.
(Live 5)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - People are coming together to take the first step in bringing a food processing site to Ayden.

People are gathering at 3:30 p.m. for the groundbreaking of the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center at Worthington Industrial Park.

The goal of the center is to bring food processing services to farmers, food manufacturers, and entrepreneurs in surrounding regions.

Back in December of 2021, the project received $4 million dollars from the General Assembly to help bring the center to Ayden.

The non-profit, ENCFCC, plans to provide the services in order to make eastern North Carolina a competitive force in the food market.

