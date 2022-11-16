Three years since world’s first case, COVID-19 still present but down across North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - It has been three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the virus’ effect on the world and the United States has seen many changes in that time.

According to data from the Chinese government, on Nov. 17th, 2019, the first person was recorded suffering from an ailment that would later be tied to the global COVID-19 outbreak.

Several months later, the virus swept across the United States, and to date, more than one million people have died because of it.

However, things have vastly improved in recent months, and in North Carolina, metrics concerning COVID-19 are down across the board.

New state data shows state emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms are down from 4.4% last week to 3.9% this week. Furthermore, reported cases of the virus are down from 8,186 to 6,325 in the span of the same week. Hospital admissions for COVID-19 and virus particles found in wastewater are down as well.

The U.S. surgeon general spoke about the rapid development and release of vaccines that prevented the number of national COVID-19 cases and deaths from being much higher.

“When we do work together, we can develop really extraordinary vaccines and treatments. And we did so actually in record time during this pandemic,” Dr. Vivek Murthy said. “It’s really a credit to science, to the collaboration of researchers around the world, and to many who help actually produce and get those vaccines out.”

Murthy encourages everyone to get their vaccine booster shots to avoid another holiday COVID-19 surge.

