Teacher of the Week: Meredith Southworth(Meredith Southworth)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for November 16th is Meredith Southworth.

Southworth is an English teacher at Pitt County Schools Early College High School. She is an East Carolina University Graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Education and a Master of Arts degree in Online Learning and professional Development in 2018.

Southworth has been teaching since 2007 and has been on staff at South Central High School, Southside High School, and now Pitt County Schools Early College High School.

The individual that nominated Mrs. Southworth said, “even with a big classroom she still puts a smile on our faces”.

Congratulations, Mrs. Southworth!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

