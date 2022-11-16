Spam launches figgy puddy flavor for the holidays

Basically, think Spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange and fig.
Basically, think Spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange and fig.(Spam.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Since pumpkin spice Spam was surprisingly popular a few years ago, the canned meat brand has introduced another unique holiday flavor – Spam Figgy Pudding.

Figgy pudding is a traditional British Christmas dessert made with seasonal spices, beef fat and dried fruit.

Basically, think Spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange and fig.

Spam Figgy Pudding could be a nice addition to your holiday charcuterie board. At the very least, it will be a talker at your holiday gathering.

The holiday-inspired Spam variety is now available for a limited time through the Amazon, Walmart or Spam websites.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth City State University
FBI says boy responsible for many threats toward historically Black colleges & universities
Breaking News
Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Trick-or-treater refills neighborhood candy bowl when he notices it's empty.
Viral trick-or-treater meets neighbor with a message
The high speed chase ended here on Worthington Road, just outside of Winterville.
CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw hammers at pursuing officers

Latest News

FILE - A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss.,...
Man who threatened plane crash into Walmart dies in prison
FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade says he didn’t plan it
Phoenix police officers and firefighters were called to the home in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
Multiple victims found dead inside Phoenix home in hazardous materials situation
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., won a secret-ballot election to continue leading Senate...
McConnell wins GOP Senate leadership vote
Police charged a 31-year-old man with animal cruelty after a dog was found locked in a closet...
Police: Man charged with animal cruelty after dog found locked inside vacant house