SHERIFF: No indication missing Wake County boy is in danger

Bentley Gunner Stancil
Bentley Gunner Stancil(North Carolina Amber Alert for a Child Abduction)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The search continues this morning for a missing 9-year-old Wake County boy who was last seen around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Bentley Stancil.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said the boy left his home and was walking to a bus stop. The child did not get on the bus and was seen running into nearby woods.

“We have no reason to believe that he is in any harm, but this is what we do. We’re gonna be out there trying to see if we can locate him,” said Sheriff Gerald Baker at a late morning news conference.

The sheriff said multiple agencies are searching for the child, including the Highway Patrol with helicopters. He said they still believe the child is on foot and has not left the area in a vehicle.

Baker said the boy had run away before and was hopeful crews would locate him before nightfall.

The sheriff said the FBI is on-site with an abduction team squad just in case the investigation takes a turn in that direction.

“We’re very, very hopeful that we’re going to locate him,” Baker said.

